US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 19 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* As of Dec 16, 2016, had aggregate of $2 billion of commercial paper outstanding, which it may refinance on a periodic basis
* Commercial paper outstanding matures through March 2017 and may be refinanced on a periodic basis - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Kroger co-pursuant to prospectus supplement dated Jan 17, co is issuing $1 billion of debt securities denominated 4.450% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing