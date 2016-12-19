CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Dec 19 (Reuters) -
* Viiv Healthcare announces positive results from first phase iii studies of two-drug HIV treatment regimen
* Safety profiles for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine in these studies were consistent with the product labelling for each medicine
* Both phase III studies of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine met the primary endpoint of non inferiority at week 48
* Spirit Airlines Inc says Ted Christie named executive vice president of Spirit Airlines
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.