UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Seeka Ltd
* Has confirmed its current year earnings forecast with profit after tax from normal operations activity expected in range nz$7.0mln to nz$8.0mln
* Company is forecasting lower operational earnings for 2017 of up to 15%
* Anticipates increased earnings from its emerging and Australian businesses, but lower earnings from Kiwifruit businesses for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources