Dec 20 Seeka Ltd

* Has confirmed its current year earnings forecast with profit after tax from normal operations activity expected in range nz$7.0mln to nz$8.0mln

* Company is forecasting lower operational earnings for 2017 of up to 15%

* Anticipates increased earnings from its emerging and Australian businesses, but lower earnings from Kiwifruit businesses for 2017