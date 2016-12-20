PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc :
* Says "we'll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve"
* Walmart statement regarding new Christmas Eve hours Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Asian stocks are set to climb to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday following a stronger Wall Street as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's eagerness to deliver on his campaign promises.
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics