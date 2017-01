Dec 20 Danish pharmaceutical company Genmab says:

* Regulatory application submitted in Japan for daratumumab for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

* Submission based on data from SIRIUS, CASTOR and POLLUX studies

* To receive $10 million in milestone payments from Janssen - financial guidance updated

* Now sees 2016 operating income at 895-945 million DKK versus previous guidance of 825-875 million DKK