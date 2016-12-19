US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 19 Alcoa Corp :
* Alcoa secures first major export contract to supply bauxite from Western Australia mine
* Contracts increase total value of Alcoa's 2016 and 2017 third-party bauxite supply agreements to nearly $us600 million.
* Alcoa - WA state government has also granted approval for Alcoa to export up to 2.5 million metric tons per annum of bauxite for five years to third-party customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Kroger co-pursuant to prospectus supplement dated Jan 17, co is issuing $1 billion of debt securities denominated 4.450% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing