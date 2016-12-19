Dec 19 Alcoa Corp :

* Alcoa secures first major export contract to supply bauxite from Western Australia mine

* Contracts increase total value of Alcoa's 2016 and 2017 third-party bauxite supply agreements to nearly $us600 million.

* Alcoa - WA state government has also granted approval for Alcoa to export up to 2.5 million metric tons per annum of bauxite for five years to third-party customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: