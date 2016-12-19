BRIEF-First Hawaiian reports proposed secondary offering of common stock
* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock
Dec 19 Jagged Peak Energy
* Says it has been authorized to apply to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol "JAG"
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan are underwriters to IPO Source text for Eikon:
* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock
* AppDynamics Inc sees IPO of 12 million shares priced between $12-$14 per share - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.