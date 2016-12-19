US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 19 Cartier Resources Inc :
* Cartier Resources announces a strategic investment by Agnico Eagle
* Cartier Resources - on closing of transaction, Agnico will own approximately 19.97 pct of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis
* Cartier Resources -agreed to acquire by way of private placement 22.5 million common shares of co at price of $0.20/ common share for proceeds of $4.5 million
* Proceeds from offering shall be primarily used for exploration at cartier's five main projects located in québec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Kroger co-pursuant to prospectus supplement dated Jan 17, co is issuing $1 billion of debt securities denominated 4.450% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing