* Cartier Resources announces a strategic investment by Agnico Eagle

* Cartier Resources - on closing of transaction, Agnico will own approximately 19.97 pct of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis

* Cartier Resources -agreed to acquire by way of private placement 22.5 million common shares of co at price of $0.20/ common share for proceeds of $4.5 million

* Proceeds from offering shall be primarily used for exploration at cartier's five main projects located in québec