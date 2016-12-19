Dec 19 Kellogg Co :

* Kellogg - Ron Dissinger will continue to serve in his role as CFO and principal financial officer until his successor is in place, which is expected to occur in early 2017. Dissinger is expected to remain at the company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition