CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Dec 19 Jaguar Animal Health Inc :
* Jaguar animal health inc - increased size of board from six to seven directors - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gVt1JB Further company coverage:
* Spirit Airlines Inc says Ted Christie named executive vice president of Spirit Airlines
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.