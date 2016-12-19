CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug (Jan 19)
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
Dec 19 Theravance Biopharma Inc :
* Theravance Biopharma highlights initiation of phase 3 study of the closed triple in patients with asthma by glaxosmithkline and innoviva
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - additionally, theravance biopharma is not responsible for any costs related to closed triple
* Theravance Biopharma - should closed triple be approved, commercialized, co is entitled to receive an 85% economic interest in royalties paid by gsk on worldwide net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spirit Airlines Inc says Ted Christie named executive vice president of Spirit Airlines
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.