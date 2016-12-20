BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
Dec 20 Bobst Group SA :
* Confirms 2016 guidance and first outlook for 2017
* Is currently assuming for 2017 stable sales comparing with 2016, thus slightly exceeding 1.40 billion Swiss francs and an EBIT margin also similar to 2016 reaching around 7 percent Source text - bit.ly/2h6gt7n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
