Dec 20 Bobst Group SA :

* Confirms 2016 guidance and first outlook for 2017

* Is currently assuming for 2017 stable sales comparing with 2016, thus slightly exceeding 1.40 billion Swiss francs and an EBIT margin also similar to 2016 reaching around 7 percent Source text - bit.ly/2h6gt7n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)