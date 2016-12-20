Dec 20 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Entered into a new loan agreement with DNB Bank ASA and Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch

* Agreement includes a term loan of 2.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($275 million) and a revolving credit facility of 400 million crowns

* Loan will be used for refinancing existing loans with same banks.

* Duration of new loan agreement is 3 years

