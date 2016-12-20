BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Entered into a new loan agreement with DNB Bank ASA and Danske Bank, Norwegian Branch
* Agreement includes a term loan of 2.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($275 million) and a revolving credit facility of 400 million crowns
* Loan will be used for refinancing existing loans with same banks.
* Duration of new loan agreement is 3 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6978 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.