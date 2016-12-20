Dec 20 Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris announces sale of Electra's interest in Innovia Group

* Transaction closing expected by end of Q1, 2017

* Sale price represents an uplift of 26 million stg or 32 pct and equivalent to an increase in its NAV of 52 per share, on valuation of investment at 30 Sept 2016

* Innovia Group has been sold to CCL Industries for an enterprise value of $1.13 billion

* Based on today's exchange rates, Electra would receive proceeds from sale of 106 million stg