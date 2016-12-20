Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 20 Effnetplattformen AB :
* Says subsidiary-to-be Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB has carried out bridge financing via issue of unsecured bond loan of 600 million Swedish crowns ($64 million)
* Bond loan has a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 6.25 percentage points and has a maturity of 18 months Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.4015 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)