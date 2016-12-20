Dec 20 Effnetplattformen AB :

* Says subsidiary-to-be Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB has carried out bridge financing via issue of unsecured bond loan of 600 million Swedish crowns ($64 million)

* Bond loan has a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 6.25 percentage points and has a maturity of 18 months Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.4015 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)