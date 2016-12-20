UPDATE 1-BHP 2nd-qtr iron ore output up 9 pct, year guidance intact
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)
Dec 20 Flybe Group Plc
* Strengthens uk regional connectivity by launching two new routes between scotland and heathrow
* Offering a choice of more than 40 scheduled flights a week from aberdeen and edinburgh
* Not required to pay to use slots, other than to meet heathrow landing and passenger charges. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)
SYDNEY, Jan 25 BHP Billiton was on track to meet its iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2017 after reporting a strong second quarter for its most profitable business on Wednesday.
Jan 24 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters have shifted their focus to Southern Europe from Asia as cold weather and problems with Algerian gas supply have driven Europe's gas prices higher.