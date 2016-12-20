Dec 20 Euronext Nv

* In exclusive talks to potentially acquire LCH.Clearnet SA

* At this stage, there can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction, or as to terms on which a transaction, if any, might be agreed

* Any transaction would be conditional on successful closing of merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse AG and other conditions