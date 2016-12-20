Dec 20 ExeoTech Invest AB (Publ) :

* Acquires Vita Delicious

* Total purchase price is valued at about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($159,799)

* Newly acquired business is expected to report 2016 sales of at least 6 million crowns and achieve positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3868 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)