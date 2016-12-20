BRIEF-Educational Development Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
Dec 20 Intuitive Aerial AB (Publ) :
* Board appoints Peter Ahlgren new Chairman as of Dec. 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* In recent months company's revenue achievement has been lower than anticipated
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.