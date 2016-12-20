BRIEF-Cardinal announces its 2017 capital budget of $100 mln
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017
* Total is acquiring approximately 23% of Tellurian at $5.85 per share for an amount of $207 million to develop an integrated gas project
* "Investing in Tellurian at an early stage will give us the opportunity to potentially strengthen our mid and long term LNG portfolio thanks to a very cost competitive project," Philippe Sauquet, Total's president of gas, renewables and power, said in a statement.
* "Total's investment materially strengthens Tellurian's position as a large infrastructure development company and is an important milestone in the growth of Tellurian's LNG business, including the Driftwood LNG project in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana," Tellurian president and chief executive Meg Gentle said in a statement.
* Tellurian entered into a merger agreement with Magellan Petroleum Corporation on August 2, 2016, and expects the agreement to close in the first quarter of 2017.
* Sprague Resources Lp - transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow and generate about $3 to $4 million of adjusted EBITDA annually
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.