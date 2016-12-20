BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :
* Has resolved to undertake a fully underwritten, renounceable rights offer in amount of up to R10.7 billion
* Offer in order to refinance a portion of bridge facility together with associated financing costs
* Following proposed rights offer and repayment of bridge facility, company expects to substantially reduce its net debt position
* Final terms of rights offer will be announced as soon as practicable after annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.