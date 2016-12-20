Dec 20 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars' new organizational structure from January, 2017 onwards

* Fiskars proposed to reduce positions in areas where there are overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies

* Changes are a part of alignment program announced on November 10, 2016

* Employee consultations initiated in Finland have now been concluded and maximum number of positions being reduced is 19 in Finland

* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel was estimated to be 130 positions globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)