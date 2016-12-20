Dec 20 Rocket Internet SE :

* Agrees to 85 million euros ($88.28 million) financing round at HelloFresh at a 2 billion euros valuation

* New globally leading investor, together with existing shareholder Baillie-Gifford will contribute new capital in aggregate amount of 85 million euros

* Rocket internet's stake in HelloFresh will decrease from c. 56 pct to c. 53 pct post transaction