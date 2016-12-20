Dec 20 Schaeffler AG :

* Acquires electric motor manufacturer Compact Dynamics GmbH (seller: Semikron International GmbH)

* Acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Compact Dynamics GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors

* Transaction is envisaged to be completed in the first quarter of 2017 and the parties are bound to secrecy about the details Source text - bit.ly/2hDwH6S Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)