Dec 20 Eis Eczacibasi Ilac

* 25 percent owned unit Vitra Karo Sanayi capital will be increased to 450.0 million lira ($128.12 million) from 260.0 million lira

* To participate in capital increase of unit Vitra Karo Sanayi by 47.5 million lira by acquiring 47.5 million shares representing its 25 percent ownership in Vitra Karo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5124 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)