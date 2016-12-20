UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Taste Holdings Ltd :
* Acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in issue and 100 pct of claims held by Fiamme Pizza Proprietary in Aloysius Trading Proprietary Limited, by Taste Food Franchising Proprietary Limited
* Purchase consideration of r120 for 120 shares in Aloysius and r6 000 000 for claims in Aloysius
* Total consideration of r6 000 320 ("purchase consideration") shall be settled in cash generated from operations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources