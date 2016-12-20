Dec 20 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :
* X-Chem Inc- announces multi-target drug discovery
collaboration with Taiho pharmaceutical using DEX technology
* X-Chem - will receive up-front payment as well as
potential pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory milestone payments,
sales milestones, up to total of $352 million
* X-Chem Inc - Taiho has an exclusive option to license any
programs generated in course of collaboration
* X-Chem Inc-will also receive royalties for each
successfully commercialized drug that results from a licensed
collaboration program
