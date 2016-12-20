UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Umw Holdings Bhd -
* Umw holdings bhd -agreement for acquisition by umwc of pnb's ordinary shares and cumulative redeemable preference shares in umwd for rgt 17.7 million
* Unit and umw development sdn bhd have entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with permodalan nasional berhad Source text (bit.ly/2h5yNfj) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources