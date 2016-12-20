UPDATE 9-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comment by Jane Fonda in last paragraph)
Dec 20 Avangrid Inc -
* On Dec 15 co entered into an offer for a U.S. $50 million uncommitted line of credit for standby letters of credit-SEC filing
* Amount of letters of credit outstanding shall not exceed $50 million, co may request performance lines of credit in increments of at least $10 million Source text: [bit.ly/2h5y91h] Further company coverage:
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comment by Jane Fonda in last paragraph)
TORONTO, Jan 24 An investigation into an oil spill on an aboriginal reserve in western Canada will include checks of leak-detection measures, Saskatchewan's energy minister said on Tuesday, as crews prepare to excavate the site to confirm the spill's source.
Jan 24 Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.