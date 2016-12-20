Dec 20 Diebold Nixdorf Inc :

* Diebold Nixdorf - competition and markets authority in United Kingdom issues provisional findings in connection with Diebold Nixdorf combination

* "Process is expected to be completed during first half of 2017"

* Diebold Nixdorf - "is pleased that CMA has not called into question global transaction and integration of businesses outside United Kingdom"