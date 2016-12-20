Dec 20 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - on December 18, 2016, co
entered into collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka
pharmaceutical co - sec filing
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, otsuka
will pay Akebia an upfront payment of $125 million
* Akebia therapeutics inc - agreement also provides for
additional funding for global development program for
Vadadustat, totaling $105 million or more
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - unless earlier terminated,
agreement will expire when a generic version of vadadustat
achieves 90% market penetration
* Akebia - Otsuka will reimburse co about $35 million for
expenses previously incurred by Akebia for its ongoing global
development program for vadadustat
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia agreed to co-exclusively
collaborate with Otsuka to development, commercialization in
U.S. Of Vadadustat
* Akebia Therapeutics- Akebia is eligible to receive from
Otsuka up to $765 million in specified development and
commercial milestones of Vadadustat
