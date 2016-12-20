Dec 20 Linde AG
* Says Linde and Praxair expect to complete their internal
approvals and execute definitive business combination agreement
in coming months
* Combined entity to have pro forma revenues of
approximately $30 billion (eur 28 billion) and current market
value in excess of $65 billion (eur 61 billion)
* Execution of a definitive business combination agreement
remains subject to confirmatory due diligence, further
negotiations and board approvals of both linde and praxair
* Says Linde and Praxair are confident that any required
regulatory approvals, including any required divestitures, could
be obtained in a timely manner
* Says new company will seek inclusion in S&P 500 and DAX
indices
