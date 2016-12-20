Dec 20 Trinity Ltd

* discloseable Transaction-disposal Of The 20% Interest In The Salvatore Ferragamo Joint Venture Companies

* Deal for total cash consideration of approximately US$16.1 million

* It is expected that disposals will generate a gain of approximately US$2.1 million

* Sellers sold to purchaser shares representing 20% of issued share capital of each of ferragamo companies

* Sellers, which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, and purchaser (Salvatore Ferragamo S.P.A.) entered into sale and purchase agreement