Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 20 Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding SAE :
* Announces sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable
* Executes sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems with Network i2i, a unit of Bharti Airtel
* Board approves sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems being 2.8 million nominal shares for US$90 million
* Aims to conclude sale of its unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable by end of Q1 2017
* Intends to utilize proceeds of sale in operations of financial, the real estate and the logistics sectors
* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017
* Board approves appointment of Khalid Khairy Mahmoud El-Laithy as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
