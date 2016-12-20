BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :
* Arbuthnot Latham has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Renaissance Asset Finance Limited from its founders
* Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and completion is therefore expected to take place early in Q2 of 2017
* Says consideration will be paid in four staged amounts, all of which will be in cash
* Says maximum amount payable for performance based payments is limited to no more than 6.5 mln stg
* Both consideration and refinancing of RAF's funding liabilities (about 66 mln stg) will be satisfied from group's current cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.