Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Dec 20 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook - introducing a marketing program to invite people to share and talk about events and moments that are happening in communities and around the world
* Messages from Facebook will appear at the top of news feed about a specific event or moment Source text (bit.ly/2hPIBc0) Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date