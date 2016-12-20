BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
Dec 20 Echo Investment SA :
* First tranche of advance on FY 2016 dividend payment set at 284.8 million zlotys ($66.94 million) or 0.69 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2546 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.