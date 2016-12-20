UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 China Fordoo Holdings Ltd
* Registered capital of jv company will be rmb20 million
* Shareholders of jv co on behalf of jv co entered into a letter of intent with (vancl (beijing) technology company limited
* Unit entered into a joint venture contract with beijing shenzhou jike e-business company limited and li bing qi
* Jv company would focus on development of online fashion platform
* One of three directors appointed by fordoo china shall be chairman of board of jv company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources