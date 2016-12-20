BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Dec 20 Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :
* La Société de la Tour Eiffel acquires a 85,000 square meters of offices in Nanterre (92) worth 145 million euros ($150.74 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9619 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.