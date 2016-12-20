Dec 20 Infineon Technologies AG says

* Corrects misstatements made by Macom Technology Solutions . Contrary to press releases by Macom, the court has made no decision that Infineon has "acted improperly in trying to operate in Macom's exclusive field."

* Infineon says lawsuit between Infineon Technologies AG, its subsidiary Infineon Technologies Americas Corp., and Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., is still in its early stages

* The court has made no decision on the merits. Macom has neither won the case nor is settlement imminent

* Macom had been willfully infringing patents owned by Infineon Americas by operating outside the scope of a license agreement. Macom admitted to the infringement but rejected Infineon America's offer to broaden the license agreement to cover the infringement. Infineon Americas therefore terminated Macom's license in March 2016.

* Macom then filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. While no decision has been made on the merits, the court dismissed claims in Macom's second attempt at a complaint in October 2016

* Once the lawsuit eventually proceeds, Infineon expects a decision within 1-2 years. To preserve the status quo until the court reaches a decision, the court issued a preliminary injunction in the meantime. The preliminary injunction serves to shield Macom from irreparable harm should Macom ultimately succeed on its theory, while Infineon can seek to recover damages from Macom later if Infineon prevails. The preliminary injunction is not a threat to Infineon's business plans.