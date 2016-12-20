Dec 20 Duc SA :

* Concludes agreement with Plukon Group to ensure financial sustainability and accelerate growth

* Acquisition by Aurelia investments o f Duc shares held by Verneuil participations, Financière Duc and CECAB

* Capital increase of 11 million euros ($11.44 million) reserved for Aurelia Investments, a subsidiary of Plukon

* At the end of the operations, Aurelia Investments will hold more than 97 pct of the capital of the Duc group.

* Take of all employees of the Duc group and guarantee, for a period of 4 years, of an average workforce of 802 employees on permanent contracts