UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Duc SA :
* Concludes agreement with Plukon Group to ensure financial sustainability and accelerate growth
* Acquisition by Aurelia investments o f Duc shares held by Verneuil participations, Financière Duc and CECAB
* Capital increase of 11 million euros ($11.44 million) reserved for Aurelia Investments, a subsidiary of Plukon
* At the end of the operations, Aurelia Investments will hold more than 97 pct of the capital of the Duc group.
* Take of all employees of the Duc group and guarantee, for a period of 4 years, of an average workforce of 802 employees on permanent contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources