BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 20 NBT Bancorp Inc
* NBT Bancorp Inc Says John H. Watt Jr appointed CEO and president
* NBT Bancorp Inc - on December 16, 2016, board increased size of board to fourteen directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
Jan 24 The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.