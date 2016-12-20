Dec 20 Nike Inc
* CEO on conf call- "there are areas in the short-term where
we haven't executed as precisely as we would have liked"
* CEO on conf call- scaling a process we call the express
lane which allows us to go from creation to market in weeks
instead of months.
* CEO on conf call- .in q12 direct to consumer business
grew 23% with Nike. Com leading the way at 46%
* President on Nike Brands- the Apple Watch Nike Plus is
selling well ahead of our plans
* President on Nike Brands- N.America inventory down 4%.,
"we continue to keep supply tight which you'll see reflected in
futures"
* CFO- for the full year, continue to expect reported
revenue growth in the high single-digit range
* CFO- FX headwinds from further strengthening of the u.s.
Dollar have put downward pressure on our second half revenue
forecast
* CFO- for Q3, expect reported revenue to grow squarely in
the mid single-digit range
* CFO- expect q3 gross margin to contract by approximately
100 to 125 basis points driven primarily by fx.
* Ceo on conf call- "direct-to-consumer continues to be one
of the greatest returns on investment"
* President on Nike Brands- "we're seeing incredible
momentum in basketball, to be clear, basketball is back"
* President on Nike Brands- we expect a return to growth in
nike basketball over the back half of the fiscal year
* CFO- now expect n. America to continue growing in second
half of fiscal year with return to expanding gross margins and
tighter inventory levels
* CFO- in second half of fiscal year 2017, N. America
revenue growth will continue to outpace futures, will be coupled
with a return to gross margin expansion
* CFO- currency neutral futures orders are growing 2%,
driven by a 1% increase in units, with increases in average
selling prices contributing the other one percentage point of
growth
