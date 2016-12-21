Dec 21 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* global dairy update december 2016

* in november the significant decrease in fonterra new zealand milk collections continued, with production down 7%.

* Total new zealand milk production for october was down 5% compared to the same month last year.

* fonterra forecast milk collection in new zealand for 2016/17 season maintained at 1,460 mlnkgms, 7% down on last season

* Australia production in october decreased 11% compared to the same month last year