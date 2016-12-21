UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 21 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
* global dairy update december 2016
* in november the significant decrease in fonterra new zealand milk collections continued, with production down 7%.
* Total new zealand milk production for october was down 5% compared to the same month last year.
* fonterra forecast milk collection in new zealand for 2016/17 season maintained at 1,460 mlnkgms, 7% down on last season
* Australia production in october decreased 11% compared to the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources