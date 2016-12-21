UPDATE 3-Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln, spin off R&D unit
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
Dec 21 Implenia AG :
* Wins new orders worth 65 million Swiss francs ($63.25 million) in Norway
* New road construction project in Telemark province | commission to build four bridges near Harstad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0277 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds latest shares, $1 bln cash for R&D unit, further context)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.