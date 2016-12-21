BRIEF-Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Andy Jones stepping down - FT citing memo
* Barclays Plc's Asia-Pacific chief executive Andy Jones is stepping down - FT citing memo
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Swiss Competition Commission (comco) says has closed its investigation related to the Swiss franc LIBOR benchmark with an amicable settlement and imposes total fines of approximately chf 33.9 million
* COMCO REACHED THE CONCLUSION JPMORGAN AND ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS) OPERATED, BETWEEN MARCH 2008 AND JULY 2009, A BILATERAL CARTEL WITH THE AIM OF INFLUENCING THE SWISS FRANC LIBOR BENCHMARK
* COMCO SAYS JPMORGAN WAS FINED CHF 33.873 MILLION AFTER RECEIVING A REDUCTION OF ITS FINE FOR THE COOPERATION IN THE INVESTIGATION UNDER THE LENIENCY PROGRAMME
* COMCO SAYS RBS RECEIVED FULL IMMUNITY FOR REVEALING THE EXISTENCE OF THE CARTEL TO THE COMCO
* COMCO SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE THE PROCEDURE AGAINST THE TWO SWISS INTERDEALER/CASH BROKER COSMOREX AND GOTTEX
* COMCO SAYS DECISION CAN BE APPEALED TO THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
