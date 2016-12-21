Dec 21 ADO Properties SA :

* Has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which value of its real estate investment portfolio to end of 2016 amounts to approximately 2.3 billion euro ($2.39 billion)

* Preliminary value indication would result in an increase of current EPRA NAV per share (Q3: 28.65 euro/share) of around 7 euro

* Increase results from additions to portfolio of 260 million euro and value increases resulting from strong rental development, supported by targeted capex program and yield compression in Berlin real estate market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)