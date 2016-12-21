BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 ADO Properties SA :
* Has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which value of its real estate investment portfolio to end of 2016 amounts to approximately 2.3 billion euro ($2.39 billion)
* Preliminary value indication would result in an increase of current EPRA NAV per share (Q3: 28.65 euro/share) of around 7 euro
* Increase results from additions to portfolio of 260 million euro and value increases resulting from strong rental development, supported by targeted capex program and yield compression in Berlin real estate market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31