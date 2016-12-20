Dec 20 Biogen Inc :

* Biogen - for every 2 shares of co's common stock held of record on Jan 17 2017, shareholders will receive one share of Bioverativ common stock

* Biogen Inc - its board of directors has approved planned spin-off of its hemophilia business, which will be known as Bioverativ Inc

* Biogen's board of directors approves separation of Bioverativ and declares special dividend distribution of Bioverativ stock