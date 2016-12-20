Dec 20 Rignet Inc :

* Rignet Inc says on Dec. 16 entered into a second amendment to its existing second amended and restated credit agreement, dated Oct. 3, 2013

* Rignet Inc says second amendment allows voluntary reduction of its revolving commitments from $125 million to an aggregate amount of $75 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gZreDz] Further company coverage: