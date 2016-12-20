Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Dec 20 Spok Holdings Inc :
* Spok announces declaration of special dividend
* Spok Holdings Inc - announced that its board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date